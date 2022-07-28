ENI (E) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

