Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $94,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 168,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,993 shares of company stock worth $16,800,511. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

