Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

