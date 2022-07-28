Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. High Tide has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.79 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

