DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.71

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.12. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 11,649 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
