DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.71

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.12. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 11,649 shares trading hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

