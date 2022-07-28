DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,878,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

