Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.17 EPS.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 18,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

