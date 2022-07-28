DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 13% This Week

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $283,196.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,239,931 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

