Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price to GBX 490

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($5.90) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.39) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 73,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,706. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

