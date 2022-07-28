Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.77. 3,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,649. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

