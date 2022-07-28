Decentraland Market Cap Hits $1.76 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $299.84 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
Decentraland Coin Profile
Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,589,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,442,797 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.
Decentraland Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.