Decentraland Market Cap Hits $1.76 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $299.84 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,589,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,442,797 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

