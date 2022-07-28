DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $29.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $40.07. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $38.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $379.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.77. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

