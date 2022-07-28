DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

