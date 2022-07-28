Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 45,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

