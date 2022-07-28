Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $275,350.00

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00018439 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $275,350.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.99 or 1.00010631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,912 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.