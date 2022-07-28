Crowny Achieves Market Cap of $921,638.27 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $921,638.27 and approximately $116,090.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00850223 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017513 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
