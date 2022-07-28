Credit Suisse Group Trims Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Target Price to CHF 35

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stadler Rail in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stadler Rail alerts:

Stadler Rail Price Performance

Shares of SRAIF stock remained flat at $42.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. Stadler Rail has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.