Credit Suisse Group Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $277.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.42.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.54. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.