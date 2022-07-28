Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New CHF 4 Price Target at Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 5 to CHF 4 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 850,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

