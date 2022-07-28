Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Coursera Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

