Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Coursera Trading Up 5.4 %

COUR stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,389,000 after buying an additional 160,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

