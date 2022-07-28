CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of CoStar Group worth $85,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.