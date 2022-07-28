Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.97% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $127,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105,130 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

