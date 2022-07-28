Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

