Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). 2,013,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,572,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

