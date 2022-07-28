Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 20.40% 28.84% 10.08% Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 5.45 $151.87 million $2.71 25.73 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.38 $54.49 million $0.21 20.67

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89 Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $62.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.93%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

