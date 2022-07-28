Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. Constellium’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,264. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

About Constellium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

