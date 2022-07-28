Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. Constellium’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Constellium Price Performance
CSTM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,264. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.