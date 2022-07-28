Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Neil David Eckert Acquires 29,197 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).

Conduit Stock Performance

CRE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £578.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.44.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Conduit

CRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

