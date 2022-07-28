CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.68. CommScope shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,264,862 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 365,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

