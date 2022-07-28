Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 162,160 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 14.95% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $4,213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

