Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 68,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $158,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

