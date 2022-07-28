Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 7,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 420,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.