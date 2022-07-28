Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 7,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
