Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of CLBK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,403. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Columbia Financial

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBK. Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.