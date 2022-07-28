Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

