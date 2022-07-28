Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.