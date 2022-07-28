Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.