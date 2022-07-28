Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRM. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clarim Acquisition

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

