Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

