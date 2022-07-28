Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cigna worth $160,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $274.73 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

