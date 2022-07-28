Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $32.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $32.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $33.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $42.43 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 14.7 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,320.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

