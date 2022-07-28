ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 370,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 244% compared to the typical daily volume of 107,591 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 897,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock valued at $27,169,201. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

