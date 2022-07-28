Chainlink Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $469.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00029684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.24 or 1.00011410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,099,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

