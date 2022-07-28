Celo Euro Market Cap Hits $34.22 Million (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $28,960.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.92 or 1.00314806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003844 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00126615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

