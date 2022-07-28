CCLA Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $119,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,628.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 186,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $194.88. 14,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

