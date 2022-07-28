CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $94,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,361,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,511 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 13,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,068. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

