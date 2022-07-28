CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $91,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

