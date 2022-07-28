CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $140,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

