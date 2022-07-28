CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $110.94 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $110,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,006. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

