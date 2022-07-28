CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $91,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

