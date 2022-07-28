CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $104,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

