Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 75,019 shares trading hands.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Up 22.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

