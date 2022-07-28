Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 75,019 shares trading hands.
Cavitation Technologies Stock Up 22.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Cavitation Technologies
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.